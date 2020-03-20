6

5

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Stray Kids are 'On Track' in new group teaser images for upcoming mixtape

AKP STAFF


Stray Kids have dropped two new posters for their upcoming release.

On March 21 KST, Stray Kids released two group teaser photos that fully display their previously previewed playful sides, as well as their elegant looks as free-spirited schoolboys. For their upcoming 'Mixtape: On Track', originally titled 'I Know, Even Though I Am a Fool' (literal translation), the boys seem to have brought back their school theme as a youthful concept.

Stay tuned until the full drop of the mixtape on March 25!

  1. Stray Kids
1 521 Share 55% Upvoted

0

popularit2,196 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

stays were being fed too well

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND