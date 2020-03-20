Stray Kids are 'On Track' in new group teaser images for upcoming mixtape





Stray Kids have dropped two new posters for their upcoming release.



On March 21 KST, Stray Kids released two group teaser photos that fully display their previously previewed playful sides, as well as their elegant looks as free-spirited schoolboys. For their upcoming 'Mixtape: On Track', originally titled 'I Know, Even Though I Am a Fool' (literal translation), the boys seem to have brought back their school theme as a youthful concept.

Stay tuned until the full drop of the mixtape on March 25!