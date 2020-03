KARA's music video for their song "Step", which was released back in September 2011, has become their first video to surpass the 100 million views milestone.

The second-generation girl group debuted in 2007 and disbanded in 2016. Nevertheless, one of their popular bops has continued to garner love from K-pop fans all over the world, leading to this milestone.

Check out the video below! Do you miss KARA?