An alleged former YG employee says BLACKPINK has no male staff members for this reason

An alleged former YG Entertainment employee revealed why BLACKPINK has absolutely no male staff members.

On March 12th, Youtube channel '후커들 (Hu Keo Deul)' revealed an interview with a person who claimed to be a former employee of YG Entertainment. The person's identity was concealed.



The alleged former employee stated that BLACKPINK didn't have any male staff near them, and also said: "BLACKPINK may be under YG Entertainment but The BLACK Label's Teddy is the person who is in charge of them. Teddy knows the members are pretty so he hates when there is male staff around them. That's why all their staff members are women."







BLACKPINK's STAFF MEMBERS

The alleged former employee also previously gained attention for saying they saw Seungri at a bar in Shinsadong back in January. The interview with the alleged former employee has since been set to private after it received media attention.

