Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

TVXQ's Yunho revealed to have patented a unique mask design allowing users to drink water without removing the mask

AKP STAFF

TVXQ's Yunho has patented another invention with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO)!

Back on March 3, Yunho officially submitted a patent for a unique mask design, which allows a user to drink water without removing the mask. The patent was approved on March 16, and has since been registered with the KIPO. On record, the designers of the mask include Yunho as well as Not Shin Hyun

As you can see in the photo below, Yunho's mask design incorporates a cap where the wearer's mouth would be situated. The user can then open the cap and drink water through a straw without removing the mask. 

Regarding the patent, Yunho stated, "I wear masks often, and wondered, 'Is there a way to drink water easily without removing the mask?'. I thought about it with a friend, and ended up filing a patent for the design." Yunho, known for enjoying 'inventing' as a hobby, thought up the mask design separately from the global Coronavirus pandemic. 

Meanwhile, Yunho also previously patented a design for a capsule cup with the KIPO back in 2017. 

1 day ago
1 day ago

I need this thing! When is he gonna start selling it?

1 day ago
1 day ago

what can't he do?

