Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ahn Hyo Seop names SF9's Rowoon as his closest celebrity friend

AKP STAFF

During a recent web interview, actor Ahn Hyo Seop of 'Dr. Romantic' season 2 mentioned SF9's Rowoon as his closest celebrity friend, piquing fans' curiosity!

The full interview consisted of Ahn Hyo Seop answering a whirlwind of fast-paced questions, including 'This vs. That' questions as well as more open-ended questions. When the question of his closest celebrity friend came up, Ahn Hyo Seop hesitated briefly before stating Rowoon. He simply added, "We've been good friends since we were young." 

The particular interview garnered attention from fans of both stars, as the two stars have not mentioned each other before much. Many are now wondering exactly how these two handsome fellows became "good friends", down to the smallest details!

Some say that after spending some time as a JYP Entertainment trainee, Ahn Hyo Seop also briefly trained at FNC Entertainment. Others are wondering if Ahn Hyo Seop and Rowoon got to know each other through more personal matters.

You can watch Ahn Hyo Seop's full interview with YouTube series 'Reporter Eun’s LIT NEWS', above. 

alexandra9304284 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Hehe Ahgase will understand XD

Share
