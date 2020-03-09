Seolhyun and her family donate 50 million KRW to coronavirus relief efforts

AOA's Seolhyun donated to help coronavirus relief efforts.

Seolhyun and her family donated 50 million KRW to Hope Bridge, saying, "I read that the elderly and children were suffering from the illness, which saddened me. Please use it for families in danger. I hope this is at least a little bit of help to everyone working hard to treat the virus and to keep it from spreading."

South Korea is the 2nd most infected country after China. There are currently over 100,000 cases worldwide of confirmed coronavirus.