EXO-L donate nearly 13 million won to coronavirus relief and prevention efforts on behalf of EXO

EXO-Ls have made a large donation toward coronavirus relief and prevention efforts.



It was revealed that EXO's fans made a 12.81 million won donation (approximately $10,600 USD) on behalf of the group to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.



The related fan club added that they were able to collect the money over only five days. First, they donated 12.48 million of it to match EXO's debut date of April 8, 2012, then donated the additional 330,000 won.



"The donation money that was sent is being used to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and it will be a huge help," the charity stated. "We sincerely thank the donors who offered us their warm hearts and precious earnestness."



