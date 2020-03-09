19

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

EXO-L donate nearly 13 million won to coronavirus relief and prevention efforts on behalf of EXO



EXO-Ls have made a large donation toward coronavirus relief and prevention efforts.

It was revealed that EXO's fans made a 12.81 million won donation (approximately $10,600 USD) on behalf of the group to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.

The related fan club added that they were able to collect the money over only five days. First, they donated 12.48 million of it to match EXO's debut date of April 8, 2012, then donated the additional 330,000 won.

"The donation money that was sent is being used to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and it will be a huge help," the charity stated. "We sincerely thank the donors who offered us their warm hearts and precious earnestness."

inspiexol234 pts


Proud to be an exol



1234xyz1,850 pts


Wow~

That's great EXO-Ls! Well done~ ❤

Taeyeon's father passes away
2 hours ago   39   35,106
ASTRO's Sanha teases bare skin for '1st Look'
2 hours ago   1   1,062
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family
6 hours ago   17   35,927
