TOP Media remembers the late 100% member Minwoo on the 2nd anniversary of his passing

On March 25, TOP Media remembered the late 100% member Minwoo, on the 2nd anniversary of his passing.

Minwoo, born in 1985, debuted as a young actor in 2006 through drama 'Sharp 3'. Afterward, he promoted actively as the leader of 100% since the group's debut in 2012. Then, on March 25, 2018, the idol was found dead in his home at the age of 33 after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Fans can remember the late Minwoo with his fellow TOP Media family through the tribute photo, below.