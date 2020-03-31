Rainbow Jisook's boyfriend Lee Doo Hwee complimented by netizens for his sweet personality

Rainbow's Jisook and her computer programmer boyfriend Lee Doo Hwee have gained attention for their sweet relationship.

The two have been appearing on MBC's 'You Lose If You're Jealous Of Dating'. The March 30 broadcast shows Jisook preparing a large number of lunchboxes for her boyfriend who bashfully replied: "You don't have to do that for me". The two showed off their aegyo, and Lee Doo Hwee particularly gained attention when he teared up and stated: "I was so thankful that she would do that for me and think of me. She's a person that makes me happy even by grabbing her hand once but she gave me so much more, a present filled with thoughtfulness so I was touched."



Studio MC Jeon So Mi reacted to the scene, saying: "I wanted to make a lunchbox for a boyfriend but I'm crossing it off my bucket list. It won't be as satisfying if he doesn't cry like Lee Doo Hwee did", eliciting laughter from the studio.