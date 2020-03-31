A Pink's Chorong makes it hard for people to believe that she's turning 30 with this youthful look

A Pink's Chorong makes it hard for fans to believe that she's going to turn 30 this coming year after posting this youthful selfie. The star recently came to light after a popular community forum post listed all the female celebrities that will be turning 30 in 2020!

The experienced idol posted a candid picture of herself on March 31st to her personal Instagram. She is seen wearing a blue blouse and a lovely smile as she sits in front of the makeup vanity. Her flawless skin and doe-like eyes definitely give Chorong a much more youthful look.

Meanwhile, Chorong has donated 5,000 sets of hand sanitizers to help with Coronavirus prevention efforts.