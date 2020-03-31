38

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

A Pink's Chorong makes it hard for people to believe that she's turning 30 with this youthful look

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Chorong makes it hard for fans to believe that she's going to turn 30 this coming year after posting this youthful selfie. The star recently came to light after a popular community forum post listed all the female celebrities that will be turning 30 in 2020! 

The experienced idol posted a candid picture of herself on March 31st to her personal Instagram. She is seen wearing a blue blouse and a lovely smile as she sits in front of the makeup vanity. Her flawless skin and doe-like eyes definitely give Chorong a much more youthful look. 

😁

Meanwhile, Chorong has donated 5,000 sets of hand sanitizers to help with Coronavirus prevention efforts.  

  1. Chorong
4

stan-sm-groups
9 hours ago

no but seriously she looks so young

3

nunyabsnss
8 hours ago

Lol, what do people think 30 year olds look like?? That's still a pretty young age. She is lovely though.

