TOO release next debut teaser images of Kyungho & Chan

Upcoming boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) has released a new set of teaser images for members Kyungho and Chan, also roaming a dark, abandoned building.

TOO, managed jointly by Stone Music Entertainment and n.CH Entertainment, will be debuting this April 1 with their 1st mini album 'Reason For Being : 仁'. Fans will recall that the 10 members of TOO were chosen through Mnet's idol survival program, 'World Klass'.

Ahead of their debut mini album release, TOO will be premiering to MVs on March 19 at 6 PM KST, and again on March 31 at 12 AM KST. In the meantime, check out Kyungho and Chan's individual teasers from today, below.





