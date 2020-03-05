6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Ong Seong Wu reveals teaser image for 1st solo mini album 'Layers'

Ong Seong Wu has revealed a teaser image for his upcoming solo mini album 'Layers'.

'Layers' is the former Wanna One member's next solo release following his digital single "We Belong" in January of this year, but it marks his first ever solo mini album. The teaser image below reveals a clean concept in black and white with curves and bold lettering.

Ong Seong Wu's 'Layers' drops on March 25 KST. Stay tuned for updates on his comeback!  

