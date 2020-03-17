22

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens comment on Sunmi's handsome brothers

AKP STAFF

Sunmi isn't the only person with good genes in the family!

The solo artist's recent Instagram updates had netizens talking about her good looking younger brothers! 

View this post on Instagram

삼남매 (Feat. @puma_kr )🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on

View this post on Instagram

다 컸네에😶😌🤭

A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on

The good looking family posed artfully for the camera in pastels and had netizens commenting on their visuals, saying: 

"They must all just not get fat..."

"It's in their genes."

"Why are they all so slim?"

Sunmi's brothers have previously gained attention for their handsome good looks in the past as well. What do you think? 

  1. Sunmi
3 10,728 Share 85% Upvoted

1

TafuFalealili37 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

DAMN THEIR HOT


Share

1

yugyeomgot779 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

for me the one on the right is cute

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Sunmi
Netizens comment on Sunmi's handsome brothers
2 hours ago   3   10,588
Noel
A Dose of Laughter with Noel! Must watch!
57 minutes ago   0   74
Sunmi
Netizens comment on Sunmi's handsome brothers
2 hours ago   3   10,588
ITZY
[Album and MV Review] ITZY – 'IT’z ME'
2 hours ago   1   813

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND