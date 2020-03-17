9

'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi is a cute "Human Hamster" in a new photoshoot

AKP STAFF

'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi is the new hot topic as her popularity continues to soar for her role as Jo Yi Seo on 'Itaewon Class.'

Recent updates from her label ANDu Entertainment show off the actress's gorgeous and unique visuals while wearing a blue beret. Her duality is definitely her strong point as she can rock both cute and chic looks. 

She has already earned herself the nickname of 'human hamster' and is receiving the love of many fans. 

Check out more pictures below!

