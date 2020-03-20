Momoland's Hyebin looks more hip than ever in 'bnt' pictorial + interview

'Bnt international' released the full pictorial and interview featuring Momoland's Hyebin.

Following the previous fashion video, 'bnt' unveiled the breathtaking shots of Momoland's leader, all taken in the neighborhood of Itaewon. Flaunting her long hairstyle, Hyebin expressed content at these new stylistic choices "suit her best."

During the interview, Hyebin shared her thoughts on promoting as a 6-member group, on Momoland's rising popularity, and on her role models, who were all female.

Regarding the recent member changes, she revealed, "It would be a lie if i said that I don't feel anything. I tried really hard to keep my heart strong. I felt that we had to work a lot more than before, and we try to put that thought into action."

On her role models, Hyebin gave a special shoutout to MAMAMOO, especially to Hwa Sa.

"I like almost every girl group out there, so I never forget to watch the music programs. They are all pretty and talented. I'm really into MAMAMOO these days. Above all, I am in love with Hwa Sa sunbaenim. She's so cool and is good at singing," said Hyebin.

Hyebin also stated that she was skeptical of the song "Bboom Bboom" at first and is still surprised that it was such a hit. These days, she is grateful for the song "Banana Chacha", which they were "lucky enough to record".

