Lee Hyori volunteers at animal shelter to build houses for dogs

Lee Hyori has volunteered at an animal shelter.

On March 20 KST, the official Instagram for animal shelter Friendly Hands on Jeju Island posted several images of their volunteers working on their latest project. Among the photos were Lee Hyori, who picked up a drill and lent a hand to build outdoor shelters for rescued dogs.

The caption reads: "Today, we completed the yard arrangements, the fences, the roofs created with sandwich panels, doghouses, and moving the babies into the houses~~~"

According to media outlets, Lee Hyori also commented on a few photos posted by the shelter's related personnel, with the words: "My yoga skills are coming out during times like these", "I am confident in doing anything that involves physical strength"

In other news, Lee Hyori has announced that she and her husband Lee Sang Soon will waive all rent for their building tenants in midst of the coronavirus emergency.

Angel Lee Hyori does it again!