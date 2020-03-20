24

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Lee Hyori volunteers at animal shelter to build houses for dogs

AKP STAFF

Lee Hyori has volunteered at an animal shelter.

On March 20 KST, the official Instagram for animal shelter Friendly Hands on Jeju Island posted several images of their volunteers working on their latest project. Among the photos were Lee Hyori, who picked up a drill and lent a hand to build outdoor shelters for rescued dogs. 

The caption reads: "Today, we completed the yard arrangements, the fences, the roofs created with sandwich panels, doghouses, and moving the babies into the houses~~~"

View this post on Instagram

. 내 마음을 받아랏~~ㅋㅋ . 오늘 완료 작업은요~ 주변정리, 가림막(차광막) 울타리 만들기, 샌드위치판넬로 지붕만들기, 개집만들기, 아이들 이주시작~~~~고고고!!! . . 내일부터는 견사주변 정리와 아이들 이주를 할 예정입니다~~~ . 현장 일손요정은 개인장갑을 필히 챙겨서 와 주세요~ . . . .견사짓기 후원금은 카카오뱅크 3333-13-4904697 예금주 : 김진영(프핸지기) . 봉사문의 010-4701-6653 . . #호호쉼터#견사짓기프로젝트 #모금#카카오뱅크#후원환영 #네추럴발란스#블루엔젤봉사 #일손요정#프로일꾼#멋짐폭발 #겨울이네#꽃순이네#영혼이네 #눈썹이네#아난다요가원팀 #애월튀김간#애리파님 #오드리님#외도멍멍이파 #프핸요정포에버

A post shared by Friendly_Hands (@friendlyhands.kr) on

According to media outlets, Lee Hyori also commented on a few photos posted by the shelter's related personnel, with the words: "My yoga skills are coming out during times like these", "I am confident in doing anything that involves physical strength"

In other news, Lee Hyori has announced that she and her husband Lee Sang Soon will waive all rent for their building tenants in midst of the coronavirus emergency.

Angel Lee Hyori does it again!

  1. Lee Hyori
1 984 Share 100% Upvoted

0

AnonymousInsider607 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yes! the less animals euthanized because they aren't able to stay at their home for any reason is and will always be a huge positive. Thank you, Hyori! It breaks my heart when I see animals having to be put down because they don't have room in shelters...

Share
Alice White, allkpop, Big Bang, BLACKPINK, BTS, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, j-hope, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), EXO, iKON, NCT, TWICE, Wanna One
[PANN] There are so many gay idols ?
2 hours ago   32   2,862

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND