KNK's Inseong to make musical debut as Tupac Shakur in Seoul production of biographical 'All Eyez On Me'

KNK's main vocalist Inseong has been cast in his very first musical!





On February 26 KST, the group's agency 220 Entertainment announced that he had been cast in the role of the legendary late rapper Tupac Shakur in upcoming musical 'All Eyez On Me.'





Named after the rapper's 1996 studio album, 'All Eyez On Me' is a biographical hip-hop musical that follows Tupac Shakur's rise to fame, success, and death. The musical was written by playwright Sung Jong Wan and composer Kim Min Soo, and this will be its very first run since creation.



"This is my first challenge [as a musical actor], so I am nervous and excited. I am learning a lot from the more experienced musical actors, and I am diligently preparing so that I can reveal a good performance," Inseong commented in a statement about the casting news. "Please look forward to it a lot, and give me your support."



Meanwhile, 'All Eyez On Me' will run from April 10 through May 24 at the Uniplex in Seoul's Daehak-ro district.