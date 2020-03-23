5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ITZY hold a lengthy debate about whether a married man is an 'oppa-fan' or an 'uncle-fan'

On March 24, ITZY appeared as guests on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Good Morning FM, Kang Sung Kyu'!

First, ITZY mentioned that they woke up at 4:30 AM in the morning to prepare for their first ever live morning radio broadcast. Then, while receiving comments from listeners, one listener asked if he was classified as an "uncle-fan" or an "oppa-fan", since he is a married man in his thirties and a father of one child.

The ITZY members held a lengthy debate about this topic, as Yuna said, "I think he is more of an 'oppa-fan'. What I know of the definition of 'oppa' is just a male who is older than me."

However, Ryujin argued, "I would think that if we called someone with a wife 'oppa', then the person's wife might get a little upset." Lia put in her two cents with, "I think that regardless of age, a person can be either an 'oppa' or a n 'uncle', but I personally do like the term 'uncle' because it feels very friendly." 

Finally, Yeji commented, "I'll just call them whatever they want to be called." 

I agree with Yeji if they wanna be called an oppa fan then call them an oppa fan if they wanna be an uncle fan call them an uncle fan.

