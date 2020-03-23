Song Min Ho, P.O, Jo Kwon, & 2PM's Wooyoung to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'!

On March 24, JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' confirmed to media outlets, "Jo Kwon, Wooyoung, Song Min Ho, and P.O. will be attending the upcoming recording of 'Knowing Brothers' scheduled for March 26. The episode will air on April 4."

This episode is expected to be a "best friends" special, featuring 2AM's Jo Kwon and 2PM's Wooyoung who are well-known for being good friends after spending years training under JYP Entertainment together. WINNER's Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O, of course, are also well-known "best friends" since their high school days.

Meanwhile, 'Knowing Brothers' will mark both Wooyoung and Jo Kwon's first variety show appearance since being discharged from their mandatory military service.

