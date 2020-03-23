7

Posted by beansss

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a dark and moody 'Chanel' muse this spring in 'Harper's Bazaar'

BLACKPINK's Jennie proved once again that she's the living, breathing embodiment of luxury fashion brand 'Chanel' in her spring pictorial with 'Harper's Bazaar'!

This spring, Jennie will be going for a dark and moody look, not afraid to display her attitude outwardly with her fashion and makeup. You can check out some preview cuts of Jennie in 'Chanel's 2020 spring/summer collection pieces, below. 

Jennie's full 'Chanel' pictorial and interview can be found in the April issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'. 

zeroli308 pts
Yay, another article complimenting Blackpink's visuals and nothing about music, variety or their comeback.....

