ONEUS thinks of you in romantic comeback teaser for 'A Song Written Easily' MV

ONEUS is gearing up to make a comeback!

On March 22 KST, their agency RBW Entertainment unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming single "A Song Written Easily." In the clip, they sing about a song that was simple to put together because it was done while thinking of a special someone. The video gives each member of the group their own stunning close-up before moving to offer fans a glimpse of the comeback single's point choreography.

Meanwhile, ONEUS's first single album 'In Its Time' is set for release on March 24.

Check out the teaser above!