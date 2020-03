Rookie girl group Cignature is ready to kick off the second part of their debut through the release of their debut lead single!

The group's teaser image shows them rocking white outfits against a pink background. It seems like the single is set to be released on April 7th, so keep an eye out for more news and updates regarding Cignature's newest release!

Meanwhile, the group made their official debut with their song "Nun Nu Nan Na" on February 4th.