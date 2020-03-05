Gong Myung reportedly parting ways with Fantagio to sign with Saram Entertainment

According to insiders on March 5, actor Gong Myung will be parting ways with his label Fantagio by the end of this month.

Various industry insiders revealed, "Gong Myung will be ending his exclusive contract with Fantagio at the end of this month, and he is currently discussing signing on as an artist under Saram Entertainment, home to actors such as Jo Jin Woong, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Jae Hoon, Yoon Kye Sang, Honey Lee, etc."

Reportedly, working with actress Honey Lee in his 2019 film 'Extreme Job' largely influenced Gong Myung's decision in seeking out new agencies. The actor debuted as a member of 5urprise in 2013 alongside other stars like Seo Kang Jun, Kang Tae Oh, Lee Tae Hwan, and more, and starring in dramas such as 'Drinking Solo', 'Melo Is My Nature', etc.

