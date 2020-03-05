Bae Doo Na congratulates director Bong Joon Ho on his Oscars + recalls working with him on his debut film

On March 5, the cast and crew of 'Netflix' original series 'Kingdom' season 2 attended a press conference ahead of the drama's premiere, broadcast live online.

During the press conference, lead actress Bae Doo Na discussed the growth of her character Seo Bi in 'Kingdom' season 2. She said, "In season 2, Seo Bi becomes smarter. She continues to study the disease and is a pivotal character. I was constantly surprised while reading the season 2 script. It's very shocking at every turn, and I went, 'For real? This person!'. The end of season 2 will also leave everyone shocked."

In addition, Bae Doo Na was asked to comment on director Bong Joon Ho and his crew being recognized at the recent 'Academy Awards' for the hit film, 'Parasite'. The actress remarked, "It was very surprising. Actually, Bong Joon Ho's debut film as a director, called 'Barking Dogs Never Bite', was also my first film where I played a lead role. It's been 20 years since that film came out, and I felt odd. I was proud. There's nothing better than a production made fully in Korea being recognized worldwide, and I'm very happy for that." Bae Doo Na has not only worked with Bong Joon Ho in 'Barking Dogs Never Bite', but also in 'The Host'.

Meanwhile, Bae Doo Na will be greeting viewers through 'Netflix's 'Kingdom' season 2 premiering this March 13.

