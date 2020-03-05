Cast and crew of 'Kingdom 2' dish on season 1 cliffhangers, the drama's popularity, Jun Ji Hyun, & more

On March 5, director Park In Jae, scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee, actors Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doo Na, Kim Hye Joon, and more attended the press conference for 'Netflix' original K-drama series, 'Kingdom 2'.

During this press conference, 'Kingdom's lead actor Joo Ji Hoon reacted to the news that the upcoming premiere of season 2 was being promoted via numerous billboards across the United States, such as in New York City, Los Angeles, etc. "When I first saw the billboards, I thought, 'Maybe it's photoshopped?'. My co-star, the world-renowned actress Bae Doo Na, has worked on many large productions overseas but it's a first for me. I still can't register if it's real or just a dream."

Regarding any spoilers for 'Kingdom' season 2, Joo Ji Hoon hinted, "I felt after reading the script that season 2 got to the bottom of a lot of the cliffhangers of season 1. It's like, 'The bowl will be full of fish' by the end of season 2."





Another lead actor, Ryu Seung Ryong, shared a story of how he was recognized thanks to 'Kingdom' while filming a documentary in Africa. He revealed, "I went to Africa to film a documentary recently. I worked with animal specialists in Zimbabwe and South Africa. I was surprised when they recognized me. At first, they ran from me because in the drama, I'm the antagonist, but later, they also acted like zombies for me."



Finally, 'Kingdom's main scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee answered the press's questions regarding Jun Ji Hyun's cameo appearance in the drama. Kim Eun Hee commented, "While planning out the storyline, there was a character that I thought would fit Jun Ji Hyun well, and when I suggested it to her she accepted generously." The scriptwriter then added on toward the end of the press conference, "Personally, I want to continue this series until season 10."



'Netflix's 'Kingdom' season 2 premieres worldwide on March 13!