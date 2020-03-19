Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for March 8 to March 14

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from March 8 to March 14 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 30,351,798 Points

2. BTS - "ON" - 23,982,667 Points

3. Gaho - "Start" - 23,856,499 Points

4. IU - "I Give You My Heart"- 23,713,799 Points

5. Changmo - "METEOR" - 20,897,220 Points

6. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 18,836,055 Points

7. Kim Feel - "Someday, The Boy" - 17,171,772 Points

8. IU - "Blueming" - 17,103,857 Points

9. IZ*ONE - "FIESTA" - 16,788,614 Points



10. Ha Hyun Woo - "Stone Block" - 16,503,353 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. ITZY - 'IT'z ME'

2. VICTON - 'Continuous'

3. NCT 127 - 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

4. ASTRO - 'ONE&ONLY (Special Single Album)'



5. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'



6. TWICE - 'Feel Special'



7. WayV - 'Take Over The Moon - Sequel'



8. Various Artists - 'Crash Landing On You OST'



9. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'



10. Cosmic Girls - 'As You Wish'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jin Minho - "Half"

2. Noel - "Late Night"

3. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"



4. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

5. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

6. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



7. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

8. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

9. V.O.S - "Again"

10. Lee Ye Joon - "Crazy Excuse"



Source: Gaon

