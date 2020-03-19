f(x)'s Amber Liu says ‘The Loneliness Settles In' in an interview with People on K-pop suicides

Amber Liu spoke with People Magazine and talked about the pressures idols face in KPOP and the rise of suicides.

You can check out snippets from the interview below.

When asked about the fun when she first started in the K-pop industry.

"It was fun at first...But later the loneliness and all that stuff settles in..."





About social media posts.



"Of course I’m going to post happy things on social media...Because if I post that I'm depressed, nobody's going to want to see that."







About negative comments she would receive online.



"I didn’t realize how much these comments actually hurt me... I am now a lot more open with my friends, and this actually helped me out a lot."







When she learned about Sulli's suicide.



"It was just so hard... I felt really angry. I was angry at myself, too, because Sulli and I talked a few weeks before. It’s like, Man, if I just sent another text, what could have happened?"







You can read the full interview on People.com. This week's issue hits newsstands on Friday, March 20.

