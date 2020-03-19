50

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS is the first Korean artist to be on IFPI's 'Best Selling Album' Worldwide

BTS has made history once again as they are now the first Korean artist to be on IFPI's 'Best Selling Album' Worldwide!

On March 19, IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), an organization representing the interest of the global recording industry released its annual best selling worldwide album list. BTS's 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' was placed 3rd and IFPI wrote, "The 6th EP from South Korean pop powerhouse BTS received critical acclaim for its confident, genre-spanning sound & was a worldwide hit, plus the 1st #1 for a Korean act in many global markets."

Here is the full top 10 list:

1. 5x20 All the BEST!! 1999-2019 - ARASHI

2. Lover - Taylor Swift

3. Map of the Soul: PERSONA - BTS

4. A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga

5. When we all fall asleep, where do we go? - Billie Eilish

6. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

7. No.6 Collabs - Ed Sheeran

8. Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

9. Rammstein - Rammstein

10. Abbey Road - The Beatles

Apparently, BTS could've been first on the entire list but since 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' was an EP instead of an LP, they counted each album sale as 0.5 (half). So the 3.7 million album sales listed by Hanteo would be counted as 1.85 million album sales.

Regardless, congratulations to BTS!

2

Kirsty_Louise10,042 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm so proud of them, this is an incredible achievement. Congratulations, Kings! 👑

0

Eunbean1,659 pts 20 minutes ago 2
20 minutes ago

is someone gonna explain what EP and LP means or?

