BTS is the first Korean artist to be on IFPI's 'Best Selling Album' Worldwide

BTS has made history once again as they are now the first Korean artist to be on IFPI's 'Best Selling Album' Worldwide!

On March 19, IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), an organization representing the interest of the global recording industry released its annual best selling worldwide album list. BTS's 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' was placed 3rd and IFPI wrote, "The 6th EP from South Korean pop powerhouse BTS received critical acclaim for its confident, genre-spanning sound & was a worldwide hit, plus the 1st #1 for a Korean act in many global markets."

The 6th EP from South Korean pop powerhouse BTS received critical acclaim for its confident, genre-spanning sound & was a worldwide hit, plus the 1st #1 for a Korean act in many global markets @BTS_bighit @BigHitEnt #IFPIGlobalAlbumChart pic.twitter.com/jaNkgwm1Kc — IFPI (@IFPI_org) March 19, 2020

Here is the full top 10 list:

1. 5x20 All the BEST!! 1999-2019 - ARASHI



2. Lover - Taylor Swift



3. Map of the Soul: PERSONA - BTS



4. A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga



5. When we all fall asleep, where do we go? - Billie Eilish



6. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen



7. No.6 Collabs - Ed Sheeran



8. Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande



9. Rammstein - Rammstein



10. Abbey Road - The Beatles

Apparently, BTS could've been first on the entire list but since 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' was an EP instead of an LP, they counted each album sale as 0.5 (half). So the 3.7 million album sales listed by Hanteo would be counted as 1.85 million album sales.

For people questioning @IFPI_org figure of 2.5 million sales for @BTS_twt's Map of the Soul: Persona, it appears its sales are weighted with a 0.5 factor because of its EP status, with Chinese downloads added in full. We are pending feedback after having contacted them. — ChartMasters.org (@chartmastersorg) March 19, 2020

Regardless, congratulations to BTS!