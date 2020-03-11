0

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

FNC Entertainment clarifies SF9 are not featuring on Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom'

AKP STAFF

SF9 will not be featuring on Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom'.

On March 11, FNC Entertainment responded to reports about SF9 participating in the upcoming competition series 'Road to Kingdom', stating, "There was a discussion about appearing on 'Road to Kingdom', but we've already decided they won't be appearing."

As previously reportedPentagonGolden ChildONFONEUSTOO, and The Boyz are set to take on challenges for the ultimate title of "Performance King" in the boy group version of Mnet's previous survival competition show 'Queendom'.

'Road to Kingdom' reportedly begins filming on March 20, and it's expected to premiere in late April. Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. SF9
  2. ROAD TO KINGDOM
3 1,701 Share 0% Upvoted

0

popularit1,932 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

aww thats too bad

ill still watch for the boyz, oneus, and golden child tho

Share

0

coco_puffs-1,101 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

How fucking disgusting; seems like the only group worth watching is the only one to be excluded. 🖕🖕🖕🖕

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS reveal making of 'Black Swan' MV
21 hours ago   1   2,690

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND