FNC Entertainment clarifies SF9 are not featuring on Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom'

SF9 will not be featuring on Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom'.



On March 11, FNC Entertainment responded to reports about SF9 participating in the upcoming competition series 'Road to Kingdom', stating, "There was a discussion about appearing on 'Road to Kingdom', but we've already decided they won't be appearing."



As previously reported, Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, ONEUS, TOO, and The Boyz are set to take on challenges for the ultimate title of "Performance King" in the boy group version of Mnet's previous survival competition show 'Queendom'.



'Road to Kingdom' reportedly begins filming on March 20, and it's expected to premiere in late April. Stay tuned for updates.