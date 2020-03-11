Lee Hyori waives rent for building tenants in midst of coronavirus emergency

Lee Hyori has waived rent for her building tenants in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus emergency.



As the coronavirus continues to impact businesses and citizens' financial situations, it seems Lee Hyori has decided to give a helping hand. On March 11, one tenant of the star's building in Hannam-dong in Seoul's Yongsan Province told media outlets, "Lee Hyori told us last month that she won't be accepting rent for the month of March."



The tenant continued, "These days, the economical situation hasn't been good because of the coronavirus along with other issues, so I'm very thankful Lee Hyori gave us an exemption on one month's rent."



