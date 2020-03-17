MONSTA X to release a bright, hip-hop OST for 'MONSTA X’s TWOTUCKBEBE Day'

MONSTA X will be releasing a bright, cheerful OST for their ongoing web-reality series, 'MONSTA X’s TWOTUCKBEBE Day'!

As many of you know, MONSTA X have partnered up with adorable character brand 'TWOTUCKGOM' once again for their web reality series, where the idol group members take on the challenge of babysitting a 5-year old boy named Eun Joon. MONSTA X's upcoming OST for 'MONSTA X’s TWOTUCKBEBE Day' will be titled "Here We Are (with TTG)" - an old school hip-hop genre with an energetic beat.

Look out for MONSTA X's new OST "Here We Are (with TTG)", set for release this March 18 at 6 PM KST!

