Taeyeon's father has passed away.

SM Entertainment announced that Taeyeon's father had passed away on the 9th, which is tragically also her birthday. She was originally scheduled to release "Happy" today for her birthday, but release of the song will be delayed, as well as her 'V Live' broadcast scheduled for later today.

We wish our condolences to Taeyeon and her family, and hope that he rests in peace.