Dua Lipa revealed the inside scoop on how she got to collaborate with Hwa Sa!

In an Instagram live on March 23rd, Dua Lipa stated that she was taken over by the idol's charismatic, impressing her with her sweet personality. It seems like that the two artists vibed really well together, with Dua Lipa saying only positive things about Hwa Sa and calling the collaboration a "no brainer".

Check out footage of the live below!