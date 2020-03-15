8

Dongwan apologizes for saying 'kimuchi', the Japanese pronunciation of kimchi

Dongwan is being criticized for his 'kimuchi' pronunciation.

He recently published a kimchi-jjigae recipe for Japanese fans. However, throughout the video, he continuously pronounced kimchi as 'kimuchi', which is the Japanese pronunciation. He recognized his mistake and even wrote when he published that he kept saying kimuchi by accident because he was repeating things in Japanese.

However, netizens were not impressed. He called kimchi-jjigae 'kimuchi jjigae', and called kimchi 'kimuchi' on multiple occasions. He has currently deleted both his Instagram and YouTube posts about the kimchi jjigae recipe, and has not taken further action. 

What do you think about what happened?

....I will pretend I didn't just read that.

According to article it was a recipe for his Japanese fans, so shouldn't it make sense to use that pronunciation since he was technically speaking in Japanese?

