Daegu hospital worker infected with coronavirus hid his identity as a Shincheonji cult member

Daegu hospital worker confirmed with coronavirus19 was later revealed to be a Shincheonji cult member. He initially hid his identity as a member of the cult.



On March 7, Daegu Munsung hospital reported that the southern district public health center of Daegu contacted and revealed the first confirmed case within the hospital was a Shincheonji cult member. He was tested positive on February 24. When the hospital initially asked where he has been to track routes of transmission, he simply answered he visited the hair salon where his wife frequented without revealing his membership. His wife, another confirmed case, was also a member of the cult.

Munsung hospital has quarantined 13 people who were in contact with him, however, 9 more people were tested positive for coronavirus.



The health authority has ordered cohort isolation of 27 people who were in contact with the hospital personnel to contain the virus. A total of 280 Munsung hospital personnel requested to be tested.

In other news, Daegu city officials have placed residents at an apartment building in the proximity of Munsung hospital in cohort isolation following group infections. 46 residents in this apartment complex were confirmed with coronavirus. 94 out of 141 residents were identified as a member of the Shincheonji cult.

