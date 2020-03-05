5

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ASTRO's MJ drops special birthday song 'Happy Birthday to Me'

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's MJ has dropped a special birthday song "Happy Birthday to Me"!

MJ celebrated his 26th birthday on March 5, and to commemorate the special day, the ASTRO member released a feel-good birthday song. "Happy Birthday to Me" includes references to his favorite foods, his gratitude towards his family and friends, and the video features MJ's piano playing.

Watch MJ's "Happy Birthday to Me" video above. Happy Birthday, MJ!

  1. ASTRO
  2. MJ
0 427 Share 56% Upvoted
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
15 hours ago   68   57,839
BTS
BTS drop art in 'Black Swan' MV
23 hours ago   66   18,597
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
15 hours ago   68   57,839

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND