ASTRO's MJ drops special birthday song 'Happy Birthday to Me'

ASTRO's MJ has dropped a special birthday song "Happy Birthday to Me"!



MJ celebrated his 26th birthday on March 5, and to commemorate the special day, the ASTRO member released a feel-good birthday song. "Happy Birthday to Me" includes references to his favorite foods, his gratitude towards his family and friends, and the video features MJ's piano playing.



Watch MJ's "Happy Birthday to Me" video above. Happy Birthday, MJ!