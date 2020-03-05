3

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Mnet confirms 'Road To Kingdom' will begin filming some time this month

AKP STAFF

On March 5, a representative from Mnet responded to media outlet inquiries regarding its upcoming boy group survival program, 'Road To Kingdom'. 

Mnet curtly revealed, "It's true that filming for 'Road To Kingdom' will begin some time in mid-March. The first recording will consist of the competing groups meeting one another for the first time, and so it is difficult for us to confirm the full lineup." 

Insiders say that boy groups competing on 'Road To Kingdom' include ONF, The Boyz, Golden Child, VERIVERY, TOO, and more. Meanwhile, 'Road To Kingdom' is expected to continue onto a main portion later this year, 'Kingdom'. The boy group competition series follows up after Mnet's popular girl group survival show 'Queendom', aired last year. 

  1. Golden Child
  2. ONF
  3. The Boyz
  4. TOO
  5. VERIVERY
3 4,223 Share 50% Upvoted

1

lulu9992245 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Hope to see up10tion in the show !!

Share

0

cupidkyumi1,014 pts 7 seconds ago 0
7 seconds ago

If ONF really is confirmed for this, I hope they can get the recognition they deserve through this show!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
7 hours ago   41   33,564
BTS, NU
Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019
7 hours ago   41   33,564

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND