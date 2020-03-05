Mnet confirms 'Road To Kingdom' will begin filming some time this month

On March 5, a representative from Mnet responded to media outlet inquiries regarding its upcoming boy group survival program, 'Road To Kingdom'.

Mnet curtly revealed, "It's true that filming for 'Road To Kingdom' will begin some time in mid-March. The first recording will consist of the competing groups meeting one another for the first time, and so it is difficult for us to confirm the full lineup."





Insiders say that boy groups competing on 'Road To Kingdom' include ONF, The Boyz, Golden Child, VERIVERY, TOO, and more. Meanwhile, 'Road To Kingdom' is expected to continue onto a main portion later this year, 'Kingdom'. The boy group competition series follows up after Mnet's popular girl group survival show 'Queendom', aired last year.

