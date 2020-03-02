33

22

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

BTS's Jimin sends his love to ARMY

AKP STAFF

BTS's Jimin sent his love to ARMYs and made their hearts melt with his sweetness through a recent Twitter update.

The group recently won 1st on Inkigayo, and on March 2nd, Jimin posted some selfies along with the caption: "Thank you for our 1st place win at Inkigayo. Please look forward to the rest of our promotions. And please wear a mask. Your health is the most important #JIMIN #OurArmyGotAnAward." 

Jimin looks adorable in mint hair and light contacts that give his handsome visuals an upgrade. The group has taken the world by storm with their latest comeback album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'

  1. Jimin
3 1,258 Share 60% Upvoted

0

rania42,365 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Uri pretty boy 😍🥰 stay safe everyone

Share

-1

soraa-12 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Lovely boy 💛

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jimin
BTS's Jimin sends his love to ARMY
48 minutes ago   3   1,236
A Pink, BLACKPINK, EVERGLOW, GFriend (Girlfriend), IZ*ONE, LOONA, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Rocket Punch, TWICE
Most searched girl groups on Naver in February
9 hours ago   16   6,536
Jimin
BTS's Jimin sends his love to ARMY
48 minutes ago   3   1,236

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND