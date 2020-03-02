BTS's Jimin sends his love to ARMY

BTS's Jimin sent his love to ARMYs and made their hearts melt with his sweetness through a recent Twitter update.

The group recently won 1st on Inkigayo, and on March 2nd, Jimin posted some selfies along with the caption: "Thank you for our 1st place win at Inkigayo. Please look forward to the rest of our promotions. And please wear a mask. Your health is the most important #JIMIN #OurArmyGotAnAward."

Jimin looks adorable in mint hair and light contacts that give his handsome visuals an upgrade. The group has taken the world by storm with their latest comeback album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.

