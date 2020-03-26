Lee Soo Geun & Lee Jin Ho to host new mobile show 'Idol Variety Corps Camp' with 1st guest NCT Dream

SM C&C Studio will be launching a brand new mobile variety series via the 'KT Seezn' app, titled 'Idol Variety Corps Camp'!

Hosted by comedians Lee Soo Geun and Lee Jin Ho, 'Idol Variety Corps Camp' is set to premiere via the 'Seezn' app this April 3. The series will provide various idol group guests to attend a sort of training camp, where they can hone their variety skills before moving on to bigger variety roles.

The show's first guests will be the boys of NCT Dream, and they've already finished filming their 'variety training camp'! The NCT Dream members will not only test out important variety criteria such as physical stamina, reflexes, and teamwork, but also undergo a variety-style physical examination.

'Idol Variety Corps Camp' premieres this April 3 and airs every Fridays afterward at 6 PM KST via 'Seezn'. In the meantime, watch a preview for NCT Dream's episode below!

