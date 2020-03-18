Announcer Kim Min Ah talks about her Coronavirus scare

Popular anchor and entertainer Kim Min Ah talked about possibly her Coronavirus scare on the March 18th broadcast of 'Radio Star'.

Back in February, Kim Min Ah believed she may have been exposed to the coronavirus after her body temperature reached 37.8 degrees Celcius (100.04 degrees Fahrenheit). As she meets a lot of people for her job, as a safety measure, she self-quarantined and removed herself from LoL Park (the LCK's League of Legends Sports Arena), and she became trending on the news.

Kim Mina, the #LCK announcer, has momentarily moved out of the broadcast due to higher body temperature



"Per regulation, LoL Park checks body temperature of all players, staff and visitors, for body temperatures over 99.5F. (cont)" pic.twitter.com/XrYKHfu91Z — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) February 23, 2020

She stated: "I was so scared of the doctors giving me treatment. I was hosting a pro game with a fever," citing anxiety over the entire incident. After the self-quarantine, it was revealed that she didn't have the coronavirus.

Kim Min Ah is currently a popular addition to the popular Youtube channel 'Workman'. Fans were pleased to see her on live TV as well.



