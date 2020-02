'Parasite' has just snagged a third Oscar!

The show was the first Asian film to win Original Screenplay from the '92nd Academy Awards', awarding Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, and the first Korean one to win International Feature Film. Director Bong Joon Ho has now won for Directing at the awards. The show is the first Korean movie to win anything at the Oscars.

Congratulations to 'Parasite'!