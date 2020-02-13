Yoo Jae Suk talks about performing harp with Korean Symphony Orchestra

Yoo Jae Suk talked about his experience performing the harp for the Korean Symphony Orchestra.



As viewers know, Yoo Jae Suk has been attempting different challenges for MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo', and for his latest challenge, he performed as a harpist for the '11 O'Clock Concert' at the Seoul Arts Center. The Korean Symphony Orchestra's conductor, Yeo Ja Kyung, arranged Beethoven's "Ich Liebe Dich" for the occasion by highlighting the harp.



The 'Nation's MC' is reported to have practiced harp for a month with the symphony's harpist Yoon Hea Soon, and he practiced twice with the symphony as a whole. Yoo Jae Suk expressed, "I started this without knowing anything about classical music, but now I love and value classical music even more. I hope more people will want to learn the harp after watching the show."



This episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' airs on February 15 at 6:30PM KST.



