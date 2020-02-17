106

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

J-Hope's fans commemorate his 26th birthday in hometown Gwangju with mural and mask donations

AKP STAFF

J-Hope's Chinese fans are holding a special event commemorating his birthday in his hometown of Gwangju.

According to the Southern Gwangju Metropolitan Office, the BTS rapper's Chinese fan club launched an event celebrating his birthday by creating a giant mural featuring illustrations of J-Hope, as well as a special birthday message. While the project was created by Chinese fans, due to coronavirus safety precautions, the fan club elected to hire a Korean artist to paint the mural itself.

"Following the status and wide recognition of globally popular group BTS, the easing of the severity of the coronavirus will continue to attract a lot of attention and visits from fans both locally and abroad," a representative for the office stated.

J-Hope fans also donated masks to Gwangju in order to prevent new coronavirus infections to spread within the region.

Meanwhile, J-Hope turns 26 years old on February 18.

Check out images of the mural below!

ias-min196 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

Happy Hobi-day 💜💛💚💙💘💟

2 more replies

3

jhopes-shadow2,160 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I have been for 18th Feb 12:00 KST since forever! It's nice that fans are celebrating the event in a meaningful way, by distributing masks in a country which is fighting against a monstrous virus. I mean Jhope's goal for 2020 was being healthy.

