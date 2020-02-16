Rocket Punch's Yunkyoung to sit out of promotions due to health issues

Yunkyoung will be sitting out of Rocket Punch promotions.

According to their label, Yunkyoung suffered a knee injury while preparing for Rocket Punch's new album. She was examined by a doctor and told that the injury was not serious and that she could continue to promote. However, while promoting 'BOUNCY', the label decided that further promotions would be too difficult on Yunkyoung's injury.

However, Yunkyoung will be on other schedules, just not the music show promotions.

Get better soon, Yunkyoung!