VICTON's Seungwoo brings the spring with him in video for 'NYLON' photoshoot

VICTON's Seungwoo posed for his first ever solo photoshoot.

He worked with 'NYLON' for their March issue, and pulled off the entire shoot without any trouble. As previously reported, during the interview, he said, "I think if I look back on my life as a singer, I've challenged myself to do a lot of things. I still have yet to try out a lot of things, so I want to go find those chances and challenge myself. I don't want to rest. I think it's time to run."



VICTON will be coming back with Seungwoo on March 9th with 'Continuous'. Check out the warm video below.