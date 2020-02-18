5

TREASURE's maknae line brings out their refreshing visuals in blue for 'Editorial vol.4'

TREASURE's maknae line members Doyoung, Haruto, Jungwoo, and Junghwan are refreshing boys-next-door in their latest 'TREASURE Editorial vol.4' profile photos!

Also donning on sporty, casual styles in blue and white hues, TREASURE's maknae line members capture fans' hearts with an upgraded air of professionalism to their newest pre-debut pictorial cuts. 

Meanwhile, TREASURE are currently gearing up for their comeback with various contents such as 'Treasure Map', their behind-the-scenes series 'T.M.I', etc. 

i like the blue and white theme

