Rookie girl group 3YE releases dramatic short MV teaser for comeback single 'Queen'

Rookie girl group 3YE has revealed a dramatized short MV teaser for their comeback with their 3rd digital single, "Queen".

The short, but impactful MV teaser gives off the mood of an intense, action-packed noir film, as the 3YE members transform into agents in a secretive gang. The teaser also garners attention for its unique, Eastern-style visuals and decor. 

You can also check out some of 3YE's comeback concept photos for the group as well as members Yuji, Haeun, and Yurim below, while you wait for the girls' full comeback this February 21 at 12 PM KST. 

Ayyyy finally they get some kind of coverage. They’re really good. Recommend completely and I’m sure they won’t let down on the 21st

