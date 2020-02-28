TOO's Donggeon & Minsu are angelic in white for their individual 'The Five Elements' debut concept teasers

Rookie boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) would like to introduce you to today's members of 'The Five Elements' - Donggeon and Minsu.

Within 'The Five Elements', Donggeon and Minsu embody the element Earth 土. As with the other members earlier this week, Donggeon and Minsu also share the same representative direction and color in addition to their element. Within TOO's universe, these two members represent the direction of Center (中) and the color of Yellow (黃).

What sets the two members apart are their unique individual character traits. Donggeon's unique character trait is Trust (信). Minsu's unique character trait is Heart (心).



Check out TOO members Donggeon and Minsu in their first individual concept teaser photos below, while you wait for more information on the group's full debut this March 18 at 6 PM KST.



