Broadcasting station PDs seeking methods to continue filming with as minimal staff as possible, Coronavirus cases reach 2,931 in Korea

Broadcasting station PDs, particular in the variety program field, are currently seeking methods to continue filmings as regularly as possible, with a minimum amount of staff and crew present.

As many of you know, various regions throughout Korea such as the city of Seoul, high-alert regions in the Daegu/Kyungbuk area, and more have advised a temporary ban from group gatherings as the Coronavirus (COVID19) continues to spread rapidly. In the case of variety program filming sets, as many as 50-100 staff and crew are present at one time in order to produce the contents seen on TV. One PD revealed, "Many PDs currently have no choice but to delay filming schedules, and in worst cases, some programs are taking breaks from airing. We are all attempting to plan so that we can continue filmings with the least amount of crew possible, and with as little contact between individuals as possible."

Another PD also shared, "We feel obligated to continue filming, as weekly broadcasts are also promises to the viewers who tune in regularly. If we cannot continue filming, the only solution is to stop airing programs, and so we genuinely hope that this situation will be contained as soon as possible."

Due to the severe spread of the Coronavirus within South Korea in the past week, most entertainment events have been cancelled, postponed, or limited to only private personnel, such as music programs. The programs currently facing the biggest issues are outdoor variety programs, such as '1 Night, 2 Days', 'Running Man', 'Hangout With Yoo', etc.

Meanwhile, as of February 29 at 9 AM KST, the total number Coronavirus cases in South Korea has risen to 2,931. Since yesterday (February 28), 594 new cases have been detected, 476 of them from Daegu. A total of 16 individuals have died as a result of the Coronavirus as of February 29 - most recently, a female (age 70), a female (age 94), and a female (age 63). 27 individuals have been released from the hospital after making a full recovery.



Stay tuned for updates.