Red Velvet is rumored to collaborate with the star-studded 'Trolls 2' cast for their official soundtrack.

So apparently this is the leaked Trolls 2 Soundtrack Tracklist (UK version??) and 20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) lists Red Velvet. Looks like a reprise of song number 5 with all the singers 🥺 @RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/UFvIuCrym4 — Roo #🥀 (@kinoshiitas) February 6, 2020

A leaked tracklist for the upcoming soundtrack lists Red Velvet as one of the artists for "Just Sing (Trolls World Tour)" alongside artists such as Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, and more!

